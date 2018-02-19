Dead Man was Found on the Street in Targovishte

Bulgaria: Dead Man was Found on the Street in Targovishte

A corpse of a man was discovered this morning in Targovishte, Darik reported. The incident report was submitted shortly before 07:00.

The lifeless body was seen by occasional passers near a nursery on Trapezitsa Street in the city. On-site teams of emergency care and police taken care of the situation. The doctors found that the man had died.

There are no traces of violence according to the initial data. Later, the identity of the deceased - a 79-year-old man from Targovishte - was also established.

The inspection of the on-duty Task Force continues at the scene of the incident.

