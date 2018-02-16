Twins were Arrested in New York with a 15kg of Explosives

Two twin brothers were arrested in New York after the police found about 15kg of explosives in their apartment, the World Agencies have reported.

According to the Manhattan Federal Prosecutor's Office, investigators have turned to one brother, 27-year-old teacher, Christian Toro, after a bomb alert was sent to his high school in New York's Haarlem district in December.

At the end of January, the teacher left, and his brother Tyler Toro returned his school laptop to his school, which had instructions for making explosive devices.

After an investigation by the New York police and the FBI, at least two students said Christian Toro had paid them 50 dollars an hour to store gunpowder extracted from fireworks.

On Thursday, police searched the two brothers' apartment in New York's Bronx neighborhood. There were found about 15 kilos of substances that could be used to make a bomb - potash, gunpowder and metal beads. A Tyler Toro's notebook was also found, with potentially threatening sentences such as "When the Full Moon Comes, the Little Men will Recognize Terror," and references to Operation Lightning.

New York Mayor Bill de Blazio said there was no imminent threat but added that the investigation "has probably saved many lives."

The two brothers are being charged by a federal court in Manhattan for an illegal creation of a destructive device. If found guilty, they could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.