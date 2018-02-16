The Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow Received a Letter with White Powder
World | February 16, 2018, Friday // 09:45| Views: | Comments: 0
The Bulgarian Embassy is among the 13 which have received letters with white powder. According to local sources, the substance is an insect venom, including the pesticide fipronil used in agriculture and veterinary medicine.
Such letters were sent to the Embassies of US, Canada, Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, France, Romania, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Poland, etc.
Russian security agencies assure that letters do not pose a threat. This was confirmed by a representative of the headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
