Bulgarian Energy Minister Will Negotiate the Construction of the Southern Gas Corridor Today in Baku

Energy Minister Temenujka Petkova will participate in the fourth meeting of the Consultative Council for the construction of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is held today in Baku.

The gas corridor will connect Europe and Azebradian.

The country expects us to negotiate Azeri gas from 2020, and that will help gasify a large proportion of households. Azerbaijan has enormous reserves of blue fuel. If they are delivered, Europe's energy security will be ensured. At the same time, the proposed market price is the lowest possible.

