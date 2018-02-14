Grigor Dimitrov is Back with a Victory in Rotterdam

Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the second round of the Rotterdam tennis tournament (Hall, € 1.86 million). In his first match after the Australian Open in January, the World No. 5 won against Yuichi Sugita (Jap) with 6:4, 7:6(5).

Last week, the Bulgarian had to defend his title in Sofia, but declined to participate in Arena Armeec tournament because of pain in his right shoulder. Today, in the Ahoy hall, Dimitrov appeared to have overcome the trauma, and though hard, he recorded a third victory of three matches against the Japanese.

In the second round Dimitrov's rival will be Philip Krainovich (Ser), who yesterday eliminated Felix Oze-Alyasim (Can) with 6:2, 3:6, 7:5.