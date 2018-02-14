Trump Nominated General Paul Nakasone as Director of the National Security Agency

US President Donald Trump nominated General Paul Nakasone for a new director of the National Security Agency (NSA), one of the most classified intelligence agencies. Rob Joyce, a special assistant to the White House and coordinator for cyber security, said on Twitter, quoted by news agencies.

Awaiting to be approved by the Senate will also lead the US Army Cyber ​​Corps. Joyce described him as "an outstanding leader" with great experience in ensuring cyber security. Since October 2016, 54-year-old General Nakasone has been Chief of Command of US Ground Forces. He started his service as a scout, he was involved in operations in Afghanistan and Iran. NASA's current director and army cyber-chief Admiral Mike Rogers said in January that he plans to resign.