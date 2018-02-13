The Applications for Asylum in Germany Decreased

Society | February 13, 2018, Tuesday // 15:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Applications for Asylum in Germany Decreased Source: Twitter

German authorities reported a 15 percent drop in asylum applications in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the Associated Press reported.

In the first month of this year, 12,285 applications were filed, and in January 2017 they were 14,476. The interior ministry data show that most people who applied for asylum in Germany last month are from Syria, Iraq and Nigeria. The number of asylum applications in Germany is steadily decreasing after the dramatic flow of migrants in 2015 after the tougher border control and anti-trafficking measures imposed by European countries across the Mediterranean Sea.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Asylum, Germany, applications, decrease
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria