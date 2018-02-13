The Applications for Asylum in Germany Decreased

German authorities reported a 15 percent drop in asylum applications in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the Associated Press reported.

In the first month of this year, 12,285 applications were filed, and in January 2017 they were 14,476. The interior ministry data show that most people who applied for asylum in Germany last month are from Syria, Iraq and Nigeria. The number of asylum applications in Germany is steadily decreasing after the dramatic flow of migrants in 2015 after the tougher border control and anti-trafficking measures imposed by European countries across the Mediterranean Sea.