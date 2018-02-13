103-year Old Fan of Bristol Rovers has not Missed a Match Since 1954

You probably wonder if there is love that lasts forever. After you get to know the story of Kitty Thorne, you will know the answer is yes.

Kitty has been a supporter of Bristol Rovers since childhood. Ms. Thorne was born in the distant 1915 and quickly fell in love with the colors of her favorite team. Since 1954, she has not missed a match of her team both at home and at home.

The woman has travelled over 130,000 km, going with the team at each visit. Kitty is well known in England, thanks to being Bristol Rovers's oldest fan:

"I met a lot of people and made many friendships with football," she commented. "That's why everyone should go to the stadium. I am very sorry that today fans prefer to watch matches in front of the TV and not live. To observe Bristol meetings I did not even have to pay a ticket. At the entrance of the sectors there were large boxes, in which we put a different amount. Once I asked one of the staff at the stadium where this money went, and he told me that the sum was paid to the players' salaries. There was a family setting that did everything so poetically and made you feel part of the team. "

Since Kitty was a fan of Rovers, she saw the change of a total of 25 managers.

Despite her advanced age, the elderly woman continues to support her team, who are currently playing in the third division of England.