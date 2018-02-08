The Number of Victims of the Earthquake in Taiwan is Rising

The Number of Victims of the Earthquake in Taiwan is Rising

The number of people killed in the earthquake in Taiwan reached 9 people, BNT reported. At least 62 remain missing. 265 people have received injuries of varying degrees.

The powerful earthquake, measuring 5.7 magnitude earthquake, was Tuesday night  at the eastern coast of the island. The secondary shocks in the area continue.

