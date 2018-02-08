The Number of Victims of the Earthquake in Taiwan is Rising
Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 8, 2018, Thursday // 10:32| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The number of people killed in the earthquake in Taiwan reached 9 people, BNT reported. At least 62 remain missing. 265 people have received injuries of varying degrees.
The powerful earthquake, measuring 5.7 magnitude earthquake, was Tuesday night at the eastern coast of the island. The secondary shocks in the area continue.
- » It Will Rain in Some Areas, Maximum Temperatures From 9° to 14°C
- » Travel Chaos in France as Snow Blankets Paris
- » A 2.1 Earthquake on the Richter Scale was Registered in Plovdiv
- » Variable Cloudiness Today, with Rain in Some Areas
- » 170 People Missing and Devastation after the Earthquake in Taiwan (Photos)
- » France: Big Freeze Causes Travel Disruption on Road and Rail
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)