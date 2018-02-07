A Major Breakdown Left Three Sofia Districts Without Water
Removal of a major breakdown in Rila Water Supply requires suspension of drinking water supply for Sofia districts near Vitosha Mountain - ''Pancharevo'', ''Vitosha'' and ''Ovcha Kupel'', said Sofiyska Voda.
The limited water supply will begin in around 12pm from the village of ''Zheleznitsa'' and will continue in the southeast direction in the west to the ''Gorna Banya'' quarter in about an hour.
Duration of the repair is expected to be at least 12 hours.
