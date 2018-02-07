Tillerson Blamed Russia About a Failure to Perform its Commitment to Eliminate Chemical Weapons in Syria

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson blamed Russia for failing to honor its commitment to the elimination of chemical weapons in Syria, TASS reported, quoted by Focus. The Russian agency refers to a Tillerson interview given to the American television channel Fox news.

According to the state secretary's statement, "they (Russia) support the (Bashar) Assad regime, they provide air support." Tillerson stressed that "Russia is guilty, they agreed to take measures with regard to chemical weapons, but apparently did not." The secretary of state added that Moscow "may deny as much as it wants, but the facts are facts."

On Monday, the UN Security Council held an open meeting on chemical weapons and chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The United States, the United Kingdom and France have accused Damascus of using gas at civilians after it became clear that such an attack was most likely to have occurred in eastern Ghouta province in mid-January.