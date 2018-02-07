Variable Cloudiness Today, with Rain in Some Areas

The cloudiness will vary today, it will be mostly substantial, with rains in some areas.

In the morning, there will be fog in some places in the lowlands and near the water basins. Light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind will blow from south-southeast.

The maximum temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C, in Sofia about 9°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.