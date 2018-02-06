Companies are Looking for 20 000 Specialists in the Outsourcing Industry in Bulgaria

About 20,000 professionals are needed for the outsourcing industry. This was announced by the Bulgarian Outsourcing Association. In addition to speaking several languages, applicants for this sector must already have specific skills and knowledge.



The outsourcing industry accounts for 3.6% of our economy and, according to information from 2016, it employs around 47,800 people. According to Plamen Tsekov from the Bulgarian Outsourcing Association, the branch is already experiencing a shortage of qualified specialists.

"There are more and more specialized centers, such as outsourced human resource management services. The office in Bulgaria manages the human resources of a major international company in the whole world or in Europe, or financial and accounting outsourcing, large international conglomerates that want to concentrate this knowledge center in one place, here we are talking about a combination of foreign languages ​​plus business knowledge, "he explained.

The association says there is no difference in pay between Bulgarians and foreigners, but they refused to name what salaries the people in the industry take. Plamen Tsekov, however, pointed out that the pay is high.



About 80% of outsourcing companies are located in Sofia. Expectations are that this sector will grow to 4.2% of gross domestic product.