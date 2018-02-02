Schoolgirl Shot in a Classroom in Los Angeles, There are Wounded
Crime | February 2, 2018, Friday // 13:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Two 15-year-old students were injured in shooting at a school in the US city of Los Angeles, California, the NBC television channel reported, citing the police.
The injured boy and girl were taken to a hospital but there is no information about their condition.
According to NBC, a student aged just 12 has started shooting in a classroom. She is arrested.
"The situation is under control," TV channel quoted police representative Edward Bernal.
- » Darren Osborne Jailed For Life for Finsbury Park Terrorist Attack
- » Four Border Police Officers have been Charged with Corruption
- » Turkish Authorities have Destroyed a Channel for Luxury Cars from Bulgaria
- » For 10 Years, the Illegal Cigarette Trade has "Poured" over BGN 3 Billion into the Criminal World
- » HEZBOLLAH Role Unmentioned in Charges For 2012 Bulgaria Terrorist Attack
- » 12 Years Imprisonment for a Father who Regularly Raped and Abused his Daughter
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)