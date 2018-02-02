Schoolgirl Shot in a Classroom in Los Angeles, There are Wounded

Two 15-year-old students were injured in shooting at a school in the US city of Los Angeles, California, the NBC television channel reported, citing the police.

The injured boy and girl were taken to a hospital but there is no information about their condition.

According to NBC, a student aged just 12 has started shooting in a classroom. She is arrested.

"The situation is under control," TV channel quoted police representative Edward Bernal.

