Rihanna Urged World Leaders to Provide Money for Education to the Poorest

On Thursday Rihanna used her glamour of star to call on powerful countries to commit to providing education to the poorest in the world. This was the stand of an international conference in Senegal.

The singer from the top of the charts arrived in Dakar, where today she will join the Global Education Partnership forum, organized by Senegalese President Macky Sall and French leader Emanuel Macron.

Rihanna, the fourth most followed person on Twitter with 86 million followers, uses social media to call Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to provide more funding. In her tweet to Macron Rihanna, who met with him in Paris in July, thanked the French leader for the conference, but urged him to make efforts to raise 250 million euros.

Speaking to Turnbull, she called for funding as part of Australia's entry into the UN Human Rights Council.

About 264 million children and school-age youth live without education because of poverty, conflicts and social barriers, including prejudice to girls, according to the UN Children's Fund.

The Dakar Conference, which brings together governments and the private sector, aims to raise $ 3.1 billion over the next three years to support the education of 870 million children. The conference, in turn, asks the partner countries to spend 20% of their public spending on education - a level that can be particularly difficult for countries struggling with jihadists or civilian conflicts.

Rihanna, who is the ambassador of the Global Education Partnership, will meet in Dakar with government officials as well as with professors and students.

She often appears as an activist in anti-poverty campaigns.

The Barbados-born singer also has a non-profit foundation "Clara Lionel," which includes a student scholarship fund at American universities.