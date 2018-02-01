In 887 Schools in the Country there are no Classes Because of the Flu

Due to the announced flu epidemic in 887 schools in the country today there will be no classes.



For 138 schools in Burgas District, the flu season continues until February 2 inclusive. In Sofia-city, 276 schools will also not study until February 2nd.

40 schools in Sliven region and 71 schools in Rousse district are in flu season. In Varna district all 122 schools will not have classes until February 2nd. In 61 schools in Montana there is a flu vacation.



A flu holiday was announced for 60 schools in Haskovo District and 44 schools in Yambol District. In Kyustendil District, 41 schools will not be having classes until February 2nd.

In 12 schools will not be taught today in Vratsa district. In the district of Plovdiv there will be no classes in 15 schools in the municipality of Karlovo and in 4 schools in the municipality of Sopot.



From 3 to 6 February, students from all over the country are on a mid-term vacation, the Ministry of Education and Science reports.