Bulgaria: Swiss Company Developed a Cryptosmartphone

Sirin Labs, a Swiss company, enjoys tremendous interest in its cryptosmartphone, which is still under development. Over 25,000 people have already ordered the innovative device at a price of $ 999.

At the end of last year Sirin Labs entered the Top 5 of the world's largest ICO projects (Initial Coin Offering) and has already attracted $ 157.9 million. The company has announced that it has created a range of crypto-work products, including a dedicated smartphone with a dedicated operating system and a Finney-branded computer, TechNews said.

So far, Sirin Labs has received 25,000 pre-orders for the Finney cryptosmartphone. It will work under the management of Android-powered Sirin OS operating system.

When developing the platform, cryptosmartphone and computer, Sirin Labs focuses on security. A secure cryptographic core has been created for this purpose, thanks to which all cryptographic wallet operations will be reliably secured.

Sirin Labs plans to showcase its innovative Crypto products later this year or early 2019. The exact date of the presentations is currently unreported. Meanwhile, the battleship's odds are about $ 10,000.

