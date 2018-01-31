Officially: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an Arsenal Player

Bulgaria: Officially: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an Arsenal Player Source: Twitter

The big news that all fans of Arsenal expected is a fact. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now a player of the "Gunners", confirmed the two clubs. Londoners boast that the transfer is a record for the club. According to the media in England, the deal is worth 56 million pounds.

Yesterday the Gabonese arrived in London and today passed medical examinations. The 28-year-old's contract is for 3.5 years, he will receive £ 180,000 a week.

The deal was delayed because the "yellow and black" wanted to find a substitute for Aubameyang before announcing his transfer. Today, Borussia has taken on loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi , who is currently undergoing a medical before finalizing the deal.

It is expected that soon Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud will go to Chelsea and that deal would completely resolve the deadlock between the three clubs on the transfer market. 

