Gender Equality will be Discussed in the National Palace of Culture
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
A meeting of the High Level Group organized by the Ministry of Labor and the European Commission on gender equality will be held today and tomorrow in the National Palace of Culture.
An European Commission survey on women's participation in the information technology sector will be presented. The participants will discuss a European Union Action Plan to tackle the gender pay gap by 2019. The event is closed to the media.
