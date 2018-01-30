Borisov: The One who Invests in the Balkans is the One who will Have Influence

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said he would not allow Bulgaria to lose its position as a transit country for gas transportation at the expense of the Turkish stream project. Borisov commented on the topic during the 12th annual business meeting with the government.

The prime minister also placed the construction of the third bridge over the Danube as a priority, and said he hoped Romania to form a government in order to start the next negotiations on this project.

We should suggest to the EU that we will make infrastructure in the Balkans because it does not carry any risk, but only an opportunity for investment, the prime minister said.

Geostrategic players are already in the Balkans and are willing to invest, and the companies who invest the most will have an influence, Borisov said. And that is why we should not give part of Europe and then be angry with others, "he added.

Among these geopolitical players are Turkey, China and Saudi Arabia, Borisov said.