German Police Search for Thieves of 44 Tons of Chocolate

Two trailers loaded with 44 tons of chocolate have disappeared on Friday night from an industrial area in the city of Freiburg and the police can not find the thieves yet.



Chocolate is worth € 400,000.



One trailer was opened on Saturday, towed by a Polish truck, stopped for a break near the border between Germany and France. Chocolate was found intact, but the driver managed to escape.



The second trailer is also found near the French border, but two-thirds of the chocolate is missing. There is no trace of the thieves.