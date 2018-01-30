A Dog Killed a Child in a Village near Pazardzhik

A three-year-old boy was killed today by the family pet dog. The incident happened at 16.00 in the village of Mokrishte in Pazardzhik.

The child died after a series of severe bites throughout the body, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Pazardjik announced.



For the moment, no details are known about the case, an investigation is underway, staff of the District Police Department and the Department of the Interior are involved.

The animal was living in the courtyard of the house. Probably the boy tried to play with it, but instead was attacked.

His body was found by adults in the family, who themselves reported on 112. An ambulance was sent to the site. Doctors, however, only ascertain the child's death.

The child's father and two other relatives were arrested, sources told investigators. Several more families lived in the house where the sinister accident happened, besides the deceased boy and his parents.