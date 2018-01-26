Code "Dirty Air" for Sofia and Burgas

Once again dangerous dirty air in the capital. The data of airsofia.info, which show the real-time picture, coincide with the forecasts of NIMH to Sofia Municipality.

Mayor Yordanka Fandakova urged citizens to avoid using their cars today and using public transport.

On the Facebook page of AirSofia.info was published a video shot with a dron, which shows the state of the air in the capital today.

The high content of fine dust particles is dangerous for people with respiratory diseases, young children, adults and pregnant women. Experts recommend avoiding long stays in the open and, if necessary, avoiding busy roads in the city.

