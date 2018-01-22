Extensive Guide for Upcoming Films in 2018 We are Excited About

After a year, full of exciting and remarkable films, as we are anticipating the Academy Awards, a whole new plethora of cinematic works is coming our way.

Do you Like Superhero Movies? We do!

This year won’t be an exception to the floods of big budget superhero movies that have been dominating the movie theaters in the last few years. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe will once again be competing for viewership and box office with titles such as Black Panther, Aquaman, Ant-Man and the Wasp and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Some of the more noteworthy releases from both studio companies are the long awaited Avengers: Infinity War, a crossover between Marvel’s Avengers and another popular series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Guardians of the Galaxy, and although it’s not a part of that same universe, Marvel’s Deadpool, which made remarkable success in 2016, is getting a sequel this year.

More Sequels and Remakes is no Surprise

Another tendency for major studios in recent years that won’t be excluded from 2018 is remakes and sequels. The sequels largely outnumber the remakes, with remakes and reboots being only Ocean’s 8, a retelling of Ocean’s 11 with an all-female cast, and a remake of the all-time classic Scarface with the Coen brothers attached as writers to this movie.

The sequels vary from continuing consistently existing film series to furthering plotlines from film series that haven’t been in theaters for a while. The list includes Maze Runner: the Death Cure, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Mamma Mia: Here we go again and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The Star Wars franchise continues its streak of movies with an independent story about the character of Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Ron Howard.

And the tendency of sequels isn’t exclusive to the live action form of entertainment- in the field of animation 2018 contains sequels to popular big studio animated movies such as: The Incredibles 2, Hotel Transylvania 3 and Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2. But as far as animated movies go one of the most exciting releases for film in 2018 overall is Wes Anderson’s stop motion Isle of Dogs, which the director has been teasing for since 2016.

And along with Anderson being one of the more remarkable names in directing for 2018, some other critically acclaimed directors will be leaving their footprint in the upcoming year. Despite the fact that their recent works have received lukewarm responses - Clint Eastwood and Steven Spielberg are still big names in film and their contributions to 2018- The 15:17 to Paris and Ready Player One, respectively, will definitely attract interest and provoke discussion.

In case you are a more of a "Festivalist" Looking for Hidden Gems and Arthouse here is Something for you Too

The Danish auteur Lars von Trier will come through with another psychologically dense horror-thriller about a serial killer named Jack in The House That Jack Built. Following his success from 2016 with the romantic musical La La Land, Damien Chazelle is working on a biopic about Neil Armstrong called First Man. Acclaimed Canadian film director Xavier Dolan will have his English language debut this year with The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, centering around the correspondences of an American TV star with an 11-year old British boy.

Hopefully Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, which had a late release last year, will make it into theaters here - it’s a stunning romance between a 50’s London dressmaker and a strong-willed disrupted woman. It also supposedly marks the last role in renowned actor Daniel Day-Lewis’s filmography.

Known for his surreal comedy in Monty Python, director Terry Gilliam will be delivering his passion project from 17 years ago - an adventure comedy about a 21st man stuck in 17th century La Mancha, where Don Quixote mistakes him for Sancho Panza in The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

Critically acclaimed director Terrence Malick, who has released a new movie every year in the past few years, will not miss out on this year as well, choosing a World War II setting for his new movie Radegund.

What About Bulgarian Films?

Two Bulgarian releases will be coming soon to theaters as well-as romantic comedy Attraction starring Yana Marinova and Bashar Rahal, both of whom are producing, writing and acting with a release date set to February 23rd and All she wrote a love story set in New York by Bulgarian producer and director Niki Iliev. Recent titles that deserve attention and one might still find playing at independent cinemas are Heights and Omnipresent.

Another highly anticipated release is Stephan Komandarev's Directions. Here you can see the trailer:

This article was prepared by film reviewer and critic Eli Pironkova.