Delays in Distributing Food to Socially Disadvantaged People

The distribution of the second tranche with the diet packages for socially disadvantaged people is delayed, BNT reported, referring to the Bulgarian Red Cross.

According to the organization, over 300,000 people were supposed to receive the last 7 essential products by the end of last year. The Agency for Social Assistance explained that the process was delayed due to appeal of the auctions for the delivery of the products. Last year the first 10 products included in the package were distributed.

Product distribution is expected to begin in March. People will receive between 14 and 16 kilograms of lentils, tomato paste, lutenica, honey, ordinary biscuits, fish cans and peas. By the end of the year, other products are also expected to be distributed. Procurement procedures are already under way, the Social Assistance Agency said.