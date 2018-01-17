Tomorrow will be Clear Who will be the Next PM of Romania

It is expected tomorrow to be clear who will be the new Prime Minister of Romania.

The political upheaval took place after the ruling Social Democratic Party took its trust from Prime Minister Mihai Tudose and he resigned.

This will be the third change of Prime Minister in the Social Democrats government for the past year.

The governors proposed MEP Viorica Dăncilă for the post. If her candidacy is approved, the country will for the first time be run by a woman.