Dozens of Babies Infected with Salmonella Because of Dangerous Baby Milk

Nearly 40 children are infected with salmonella from baby foods in France and Spain. One of Europe's largest dairy companies has already withdrawn tons of food from the market, NOVA informs.

An investigation has shown that the infection comes from a company factory in Laval, in the northwest of France. The factory was closed by a government decision.

About 12 million baby food packages have been withdrawn from the market. 250 workers in the factory are placed in forced leave.

Lactalis sells baby food all over the world and its products are distributed by the largest retail chains.

Salmonella is dangerous for life when it comes to young children.

"The factory remains closed until Lactalis proves that the necessary adjustments have been made and the production is safe, and checks will be made as to whether there are any traces of the bacteria," said French Agriculture Minister Stefan Traver.

"The operation to withdraw baby milk cans produced by the French company Lactalis covers 83 countries."

This was explained by President and CEO Emmanuel Beanie in an interview with a French journal.

He promised to compensate all families affected by salmonellosis, he said.

Beanie has defended the way he has managed the contagion crisis, as in recent days the company's leadership has been sharply criticized by the French government and consumers.

"There was no desire to hide things at any time," said Beanie, who has been in charge of the family business since 2000.

Previously, the company was headed by his father and his grandfather.