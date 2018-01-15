Trump: I'm not a Racist
US President Donald Trump said he was not a racist after being asked by a journalist about alleged offensive comments on immigrants.
Last week, senators said that at a meeting with them at a closed door in the White House, Trump asked why there are in the United States people from "shithole" countries like the African countries, Salvador and Haiti.
"No. I am not a racist, I am the least racist of all the people you've ever interviewed," said Trump in Florida.
