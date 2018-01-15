Trump: I'm not a Racist

World | January 15, 2018, Monday // 12:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trump: I'm not a Racist Source: Twitter

US President Donald Trump said he was not a racist after being asked by a journalist about alleged offensive comments on immigrants.

Last week, senators said that at a meeting with them at a closed door in the White House, Trump asked why there are in the United States people from "shithole" countries like the African countries, Salvador and Haiti.

"No. I am not a racist, I am the least racist of all the people you've ever interviewed," said Trump in Florida.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, racism, comments
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria