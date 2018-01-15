Yellow Code for Snowfall was Declared in 15 Districts in Bulgaria
Yellow code for snowfall was announced in 15 districts in the country on Jan. 15, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
The areas covered by the warning are: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Lovech, Gabrovo, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Smolyan.
NIMH warns that the snow will snow in the day and a snow cover of 5 to 10 cm will be formed. At this level of danger, people should be careful about snow and ice on the road. Restrictions on outdoor activities are possible.
- » NIMH: Cloudy Weather Today with Snowfall in Many Areas
- » The Coldest City in Bulgaria Today is Razgrad
- » Yellow Code For Heavy Snowfall Has Been Announced in 8 Regions Across the Country
- » Tonight is Expected the First Snowfall for 2018
- » More than 40 People Remain Missing after the Mudslides in California
- » Today it will be Cloudy, with Rainfall in Many Parts of Bulgaria