Yellow Code for Snowfall was Declared in 15 Districts in Bulgaria

Yellow code for snowfall was announced in 15 districts in the country on Jan. 15, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The areas covered by the warning are: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Lovech, Gabrovo, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad and Smolyan.

NIMH warns that the snow will snow in the day and a snow cover of 5 to 10 cm will be formed. At this level of danger, people should be careful about snow and ice on the road. Restrictions on outdoor activities are possible.

