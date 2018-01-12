Facebook Introduces Major Changes for Consumers

World | January 12, 2018, Friday // 10:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Facebook Introduces Major Changes for Consumers twitter.com

The Facebook Social Network introduces a major change in its policy. Consumers will start to see far fewer ads at the expense of more photos and posts from friends, BNT said.

In recent years, Facebook has begun to show more and more brands, media and celebrities. A series of criticisms, however, caused algorithm to be changed at the expense of contacts with real people.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberk wrote that the goal is for consumers to have "meaningful social contacts" and to see what is happening in the lives of their relatives rather than being the subject of propaganda material, for example.

Paid advertising messages, however, will continue to appear.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Facebook, feed, change
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria