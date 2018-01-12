Facebook Introduces Major Changes for Consumers

The Facebook Social Network introduces a major change in its policy. Consumers will start to see far fewer ads at the expense of more photos and posts from friends, BNT said.

In recent years, Facebook has begun to show more and more brands, media and celebrities. A series of criticisms, however, caused algorithm to be changed at the expense of contacts with real people.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberk wrote that the goal is for consumers to have "meaningful social contacts" and to see what is happening in the lives of their relatives rather than being the subject of propaganda material, for example.

Paid advertising messages, however, will continue to appear.