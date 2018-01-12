MPs Adopted the Anti-Corruption Act Despite Presidential Veto
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The National Assembly re-adopted the Anti-Corruption Act despite the presidential veto, BGNES reported.
222 MPs voted. Of them, 147 for, 75 were against. After a reclassification procedure, MPs again overruled Rumen Radev's veto with 146 votes in favor, 76 against.
Expect more details
- » Policemen Decided to Temporarily Suspend the Protest Actions
- » A MEP Saw a Hint of Sexual Harassment in Our Presidency's Advertising
- » The Ministry of Interior Seeks 511 Criminals with Convictions who are at Large
- » Reuters: Bulgaria Parliament Overturns Presidential Veto on Anti-Corruption Law
- » Boyko Borisov: We Have a Solid Focus on the Cohesion Fund Theme
- » The National Revenue Agency Carried out Round-the-clock Inspections in Bansko
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)