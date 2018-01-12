MPs Adopted the Anti-Corruption Act Despite Presidential Veto

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 12, 2018, Friday
Bulgaria: MPs Adopted the Anti-Corruption Act Despite Presidential Veto archive

The National Assembly re-adopted the Anti-Corruption Act despite the presidential veto, BGNES reported.

222 MPs voted. Of them, 147 for, 75 were against. After a reclassification procedure, MPs again overruled Rumen Radev's veto with 146 votes in favor, 76 against. 

Expect more details

Tags: anti-corruption, MPs, veto
