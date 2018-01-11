The Parliament Adopted at First Reading the Law for the Construction of the Capital

With 109 votes, the National Assembly adopted amendments at the first reading in the Structure and Construction Act of Sofia Municipality. Two MPs voted against and 11 abstained, reports sega.

According to the reasons of the importers, the bill is aimed at solving basic issues - introducing regulations on tall buildings and areas without maximum values ​​for the building cornice; landscaping; traffic and parking; urban environment; residential complexes; reducing the administrative burden and removing existing restrictions; anticipating the issuance of new secondary legislation and updating of texts in line with the current legislation.

During the debates BSP MP Zeljko Boichev pointed out that the left will support the amendments to the Sofia Municipality Territorial Development Act, but there should be a Regulation for the heights of the buildings in Sofia.

According to him, we are witnessing numerous controversies and conflicts related to the development of the city and the implementation of the Sofia Master Plan of 2009.

"With these changes, it must be seen whether politicians can benefit the citizens of Sofia and whether they can guarantee the sustainable development of the capital. We will support this bill at first reading. At the same time, we have many remarks about the legislative techniques and the drafting of certain legislative proposals with him, "said Boychev.

For his part, the Chairman of the Legal Commission, Danail Kirilov, said that he believed that a responsible dialogue had been received, which should be in favor of Sofia and its development. He expressed the conviction that between the first and the second reading he would has the same constructive dialogue, with no accusations and "picking up skeletons from the wardrobe".

Iskren Veselinov from the OP called for the period between the two readings to be as long as possible so that all interested parties can take part in the subject. The time between the two readings was extended.