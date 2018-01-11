In Athens: Church and State Fight About the Name of Macedonia

The church and the state of Athens have fought for the name dispute of Macedonia. The disagreements between spiritual and civilian power have come to an exchange of messages through the media. And the government accused the Holy Synod of interfering in its politics.

"The church is interfering with the diplomatic issues of the country, and at the same time does not want the state to interfere in church affairs." The church must answer whether it goes hand in hand with the extreme right-wing nationalist Golden Dawn party. If that is the case tell us how to negotiate with Skopje. "

These are just some of the questions asked by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, published in today's issue of Kathimerini, on the occasion of the latest decision by the Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church of Greece regarding the negotiations on the resolution of the name dispute of the Republic of Macedonia, reported BGNews. The Church has opposed the use of the term Macedonia in the name of the Republic of Macedonia.

Kathimerini published the positions of the MFA in 5 points. The article titled "The Open Front of the Name Church" appeared only a few hours after the Greek Orthodox Church spread its official message. Here are the five points:

1. Did the church leadership decide to go along with the neo-Nazi structures of the Golden Dawn?

2. Did the church openly decide to interfere in our country's politics? It has crossed the limits of its powers. The church can tell us what name it wants and so the government can negotiate with Skopje.

3. The church did not even ask the government to get information about the talks.

4. The Church interferes in state and diplomatic affairs on serious national issues of our foreign policy, and at the same time does not want the state to interfere in its affairs.

5. The Church must be very careful and focus on the national interest and not on the personal interests of the hierarchs.

In front of Kathimerini, a representative of the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Greece said that "the church does not interfere in politics but has the right to own opinion by listening to the agony of the Greek people." The representative of the Holy Synod recommends that the authorities in Athens turn to the head of the Orthodox Church of Ellada, to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Istanbul, who best know the questions about the church in Skopje. "