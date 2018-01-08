Between 10% and 20% of consumers have used fast credit services in December. This was said by the Chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection (CPC) Dimitar Margaritov.

He added that it is expected in January again to have an increased demand for such loans.

"In my opinion, when we talk about such type of loans, most often between BGN 500 and BGN 1000 are the amounts that consumers receive. . It is always good when we take such a credit to know some things: to make sure that the respective institution is registered with the BNB; providing the standard European Form with the preliminary information and at the very signing of the contract or consulting with a credit consultant, or a careful reading - a signature only where it is necessary, "commented Dimitar Margaritov.

The CPC chairman added that any such quick credit agreement could be terminated by the consumer within 14 days of its conclusion.

According to him, in such a case, it is necessary to repay only the sum taken together with the minimum interest rate that is due for that period.

Expert.bg