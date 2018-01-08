The Air in Sofia is Yet Again Dangerously Dirty

Bulgaria: The Air in Sofia is Yet Again Dangerously Dirty

The pollution now. Source: airtube.info

Once again dirty air in the capital and on weekends. In the past two days, fine particle levels have reached 250 micrograms per cubic meter at an acceptable rate of 50, reports bTV. This shows the data from the airtube.info site of the "Code: Bulgaria" Foundation.

The dirtiest air was in the neighborhoods of Krasna Polyana, Ovcha Kupel, West Park and Buxton. According to experts, 60 per cent of the pollution in the capital is due to road traffic. At the same time, 1/3 of the cars in the capital are outside the eco standards and can be stopped by traffic.

At the end of November last year, the Ministry of the Environment acknowledged that the dirtiest is the air in the neighborhoods where they are heated on solid fuel. Several districts protest against air pollution.

