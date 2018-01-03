Tens of Thousands Took Part in Demonstrations to Defend the Regime in Iran

Tens of thousands of demonstrators supporting the regime gathered on Wednesday in various Iranian cities to condemn the "riots" that broke out in the country in recent days. This shows live footage broadcast on state television, France press reported.

Raised posters, stigmatizing "riots," the demonstrators chanted slogans in the glory of the supreme leader - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as "Death to America", "Death to Israel" and "Death to the Monaphge," as the Iranian group Mujahideen people "(" Mujahidin hal "). The television showed frames of mass demonstrations in cities like Ahwaz in the southwest, Arrak in central Iran, Iam in the western part of the country, Gorgan to the north and West Kermanshah. President Hasan Rohani called the protesters of a "minority" from the previous days and added that the people would give them a halt. He added that state power would mobilize millions of people to cope with riots if needed.

Demonstrations began this morning after a quiet night in Tehran, where had been small demonstrations during the previous three nights, media and organizers said. "No evidence of collisions or arrests in Tehran is published," ILNA reported late last night to the Reformers. There were fewer police officers in the streets, AFP journalists found. But in the city of Benjamin, Esfahan province, two people shot a rifle against a police station in front of an area and a bank building and fled, the state television reported on its website. Authorities said that there were 450 people arrested in Tehran on Saturday, and hundreds more in the province.