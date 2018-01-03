Turkey is Looking to Hire 40,000 New Soldiers

The Turkish army will appoint more than 40,000 new staff to compensate for those fired after the 2016 coup attempt, the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet quoted FOCUS quoting.

The announced number of 42,938 people includes 20,595 officers and private individuals to whom a contract of employment will be proposed.

Over 8500 people were fired from the army after a coup attempt, including 150 generals, 4630 officers and 2167 sergeants. All were accused of ties with Fethullah Gullen, who, according to Ankara, was the organizer of the coup.

In addition, more than 16,000 training cadets were excluded from the educational establishments. To date, the number required is filled with just over 15,800 seats, of which 1,763 officers and 4,135 sergeants.