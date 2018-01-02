Assange with Mysterious Message on Twitter

Wikileaks creator Julian Assange has published a strange message on Twitter, the World News Agency reported. It immediately gave rise to speculation about his condition.

This is a 60-character code and a link to the Paper Planes clip by singer M.I.A.

Assange is said to have died, and this publication will begin to release secret documents.

fb4e568623b5f8cf7e932e6ba7eddc0db9f42a712718f488bdc0bf880dd3 https://t.co/F0f5Gcsgeo

- Julian Assange

Assange lives at the Ecuador Embassy in London from 2012. He sought asylum from the Latin American country to avoid extradition to Sweden where he was suspected of sex offense. Assange dismisses all charges and sets them politically motivated. He fears that Sweden will hand him over to the United States where he can be sentenced to 35 years in prison for publishing secret documents from the State Department.