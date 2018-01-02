Grigor Dimitrov Started 2018 with Victory in Doubles

Bulgaria's tennis player № 1 Grigor Dimitrov started the new season with the victory in couples. In his opening match for 2018, the Bulgarian and his partner Ryan Harrison (USA) defeated Australian duo Leighton Hewitt and Jordan Thompson with 6:3, 1:6 (10-5) in the Brisbane Tournament Circuit (Avl, $ 468,910 ).

For 36-year-old Hewitt, this was the first game since 2016 when the former No. 1 in the world of singles announced his retirement from the court.