Enhanced Security Measures in Europe and the United States for the New Year

Authorities in EU countries and the US have announced strong security measures for New Year's Eve celebrations. New York police have announced an increase in police surveillance posts, which will mostly apply to Times Square, where most people are traditionally gathered, media reported in the US quoted by bTV.

The police say there are no immediate threats to New York or Times Square for now. In Las Vegas, law enforcement agencies add observation teams and snipers to the roofs of New Year's Eve celebrations. More than 300 people from the National Guard and about 1,500 police officers will be stationed in the city. The police in Los Angeles reminded residents that fireworks and festive shooting are banned throughout the city.

Celebrating people in European cities will have their bags checked, there will be additional searches and other security measures.

Paris sends nearly 8,000 policemen and soldiers to take care of the safety of the French capital and its surroundings. Police will pay special attention to the Champs-Élysées, where alcohol is banned. Celebrities will be checked for bags and concrete blocks will be placed to prevent entry of cars. Over 100,000 police officers and soldiers will be patrolling all over France.

The German city of Hamburg has placed new security cameras before New Year's Eve. London police say people should get used to the sight of armed law enforcement officers, and car restrictions will be placed in the center of the British capital. However, the police said the measures were not dictated by specific intelligence but were planned for months.

There will be eight checkpoints and strict control at the entrances to the Sofia square "Kniaz Alexander I", where the New Year's Eve concert will take place.

"There will be checkpoints from Maria Luisa, from the metro stations - there is the largest flow from the presidency, there will be Alexander Batenberg, the checkpoint will be on Benkovska and Rakovska streets, the back side on the wall of "Diakon Ignatiy", the garden on "Moskovska" Street and "Malko Tarnovo", Krassimir Dimitrov from the Emergency Aid and Prevention Directorate in the Sofia Municipality before the Bulgarian National Radio.

He warned that pyrotechnic articles and glass bottles are forbidden at the concert. On Friday, the Interior Ministry announced that there will be teams of specialists with automatic weapons, which will guard the strategic sites in Sofia during the New Year celebrations. Knyaz Alexander I Square will be surrounded by heavy machinery to prevent any attempts to get cars or trucks into celebrating people.