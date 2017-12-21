The EU Provides Another EUR 9 Million for the Peace Process in Syria

World » EU | December 21, 2017, Thursday // 10:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The EU Provides Another EUR 9 Million for the Peace Process in Syria un.org

The European Union has provided EUR 9 million to the Syrian opposition to fund its participation in the Geneva peace talks and other initiatives to peacefully regulate the conflict in Syria. This is the official announcement of the European Commission published on the institution's website. According to the information, the funds have been allocated as part of the implementation of the second phase of the EU Peace Initiative Program in Syria. Its purpose is to provide the Syrian opposition with technical and analytical support in the course of the political process underlying the negotiations.

"The EU has always considered the process under the auspices of the United Nations as an adequate tool for political decision-making on the Syrian conflict," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. "We are contributing to this process by supporting Inter-Sirian negotiations, the mediating role of the United Nations and the work of the Syrian opposition, civil society, in particular the Syrian women, only a comprehensive political transition can allow the Syrians, those in Syria, other parts of the region and in Europe - to feel at home in their own country and to contribute to its revival, to determine future unity and reconciliation in Syria, "Mogherini added.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, support, Syria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria