The EU Provides Another EUR 9 Million for the Peace Process in Syria

The European Union has provided EUR 9 million to the Syrian opposition to fund its participation in the Geneva peace talks and other initiatives to peacefully regulate the conflict in Syria. This is the official announcement of the European Commission published on the institution's website. According to the information, the funds have been allocated as part of the implementation of the second phase of the EU Peace Initiative Program in Syria. Its purpose is to provide the Syrian opposition with technical and analytical support in the course of the political process underlying the negotiations.

"The EU has always considered the process under the auspices of the United Nations as an adequate tool for political decision-making on the Syrian conflict," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini. "We are contributing to this process by supporting Inter-Sirian negotiations, the mediating role of the United Nations and the work of the Syrian opposition, civil society, in particular the Syrian women, only a comprehensive political transition can allow the Syrians, those in Syria, other parts of the region and in Europe - to feel at home in their own country and to contribute to its revival, to determine future unity and reconciliation in Syria, "Mogherini added.