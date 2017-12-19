Three People Died in a Train Crash in Washington State

Society » INCIDENTS | December 19, 2017, Tuesday // 09:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Three People Died in a Train Crash in Washington State inews

The US authorities confirmed three people died after an incident with a derailed train in the state of Washington. The wounded are over 100. The train crashed onto a busy highway near Seattle.

The composition moved 129 km / h before entering a bend with a much slower speed - 48 km / h, quoted US media Darik. The speed was detected by a website using Amtrak application data to track its trains.

Richard Anderson, told CNN that the Positive Train Control system, allowing a train to be stopped if it had reached a dangerous high speed, was not activated during the crash course trip.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: train, crash, Washington, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria