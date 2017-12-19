Three People Died in a Train Crash in Washington State
The US authorities confirmed three people died after an incident with a derailed train in the state of Washington. The wounded are over 100. The train crashed onto a busy highway near Seattle.
The composition moved 129 km / h before entering a bend with a much slower speed - 48 km / h, quoted US media Darik. The speed was detected by a website using Amtrak application data to track its trains.
Richard Anderson, told CNN that the Positive Train Control system, allowing a train to be stopped if it had reached a dangerous high speed, was not activated during the crash course trip.
