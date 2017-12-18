Seoul Accused Pyongyang of Stealing Cryptocurrency

North Korea is accused of stealing the virtual currency bitcoin and etherium owned by South Korea, the BBC reported.

The attack was carried out in February, with evidence of hacking attempts in October, but they were thwarted .

According to experts, at least $ 7 million of virtual money has been stolen by North Korean hackers, whose value is currently estimated at about $ 82.7 million.

The data of more than 30,000 consumers trading on the South Korean Bithumb Exchange were also stolen, Seoul said.