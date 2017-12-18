5 Districts Protest Over the Poisonous Air in Sofia

Bulgaria: 5 Districts Protest Over the Poisonous Air in Sofia pixabay.com

The inhabitants of ''Krasna Polyana'', ''Ovcha Kupel'', ''West Park'', ''Oborishte'' and ''Mladost'' will  protest against poor air quality tomorrow. There the levels of fine dust particles in the cold part of the year are often not just above norms, they are directly dangerous for life and health of people living there, reported bTV. 

They want  permanent measuring stations.

The protest tomorrow is at 5 locations starting at 19:00.

