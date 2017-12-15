Georgia Attracts Tourists with Legal Marijuana

Georgia expects a tourist boom due to the legal use of marijuana, Interfax reported.

"In the Netherlands, light drugs are allowed and tourists from all over the world are flocking to the West European Kingdom just because of this, so we think we can attract tourists from abroad who want to use banned substances in their countries. We become the Caucasus of Amsterdam, "said a travel agent representative in Tbilisi.

The former Soviet Republic legalized the use of light drugs a few months ago. When considering a claim brought by a Georgian citizen convicted of smoking marijuana, the Constitutional Court of the country stated that the decision of the magistrates was contrary to the basic law. Article 16 of the Constitution of Georgia states: Everyone has the right to develop freely. The Georgian Penal Code provided for drug users to make community-based work, Russian media said.