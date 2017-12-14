More than 71,000 Macedonians have Bulgarian Citizenship
71 524 people have been granted Bulgarian citizenship in Macedonia since 2001. This was stated by Vice President Iliana Yotova in Skopje.
"Since the start of the term of office of President Rumen Radev, which began in January this year, 1184 Macedonians have received Bulgarian citizenship," said Vice President Yotova during a meeting with Bulgarians at our embassy in the Republic of Macedonia.
She promised in the very near future to ease the regime for the acquisition of Bulgarian citizenship. "I promise you, as soon as possible, to ease the procedure for obtaining Bulgarian citizenship," she said.
During our meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Parliament Speaker Talat Jaferi, I will raise the question of the admission of a Bulgarian TV channel, Yotova said. She stated that among the priorities of today's Bulgarian administration are the construction of Corridor №8, the opening of new border crossing points and the modernization of the existing ones.
