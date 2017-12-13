In Greece, Refugees Moved from the Islands to the Mainland
Source: Twitter
More than 300 refugees have already been moved from Chios and Lesbos to the mainland, the Kathimerini newspaper reports.
Their redeployment is within the framework of the Greek authorities' efforts to unload the islands overcrowded by refugees. It is expected that another 183 refugees from the islands of Chios and Lesbos will be moved to Attica.
