UN: 1300 Refugees Blocked in Libya must be Admitted to Other Countries

The United Nations has today called on countries around the world to accept 1300 Libyan refugees locked in Libya, mostly African, many of whom are being abused and held in terrible conditions, Reuters reported.

Niger has agreed to temporarily shelter the most vulnerable, including unaccompanied children and single mothers, while waiting for the resettlement procedure in other countries, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said. The UN agency plans to evacuate between 700 and 1300 people from Libya in Niger by the end of January 2018 and called for places to be settled by the end of March.

"This is a desperate call for solidarity and humanity," said Falker Turk, Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, to bring extremely vulnerable refugees from Libya as soon as possible.

