Portugal's Eurovision Winner Salvador Sobral has Heart Transplant
Eurovision winner 2017 Salvador Sobral has undergone a heart transplant operation, NTV reports referring to the Portuguese media RTP.
The operation was on December 8th. Doctors have assured that the transplant has been successful. Now the singer has to go through a long rehabilitation process.
Sobral was admitted to the resuscitation clinic at the end of September. Then the singer canceled all his concerts and announced that he was leaving the scene because of his heart problems.
At this year's Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev, Sobral performed the Portuguese song Amar Pelos Dois ("Love is for Two"), which was highly appreciated by both the jury and the audience.
- » The Nobel Prizes For 2017 will be Awarded in Stockholm and Oslo
- » Yellow Code For a Strong Wind Across The Country
- » Fire from Yesterday has Completely Destroyed a Building of the Burgas Gendarmerie (Picture)
- » 142 Snowmobiles have been Cleaning Sofia Last Night
- » Today is the World Human Rights Day
- » Sofia Municipality will Fight the Polluted Air with an Operation to Collect Old Tires