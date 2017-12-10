Portugal's Eurovision Winner Salvador Sobral has Heart Transplant

Society | December 10, 2017, Sunday // 12:56| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Portugal's Eurovision Winner Salvador Sobral has Heart Transplant twitter.com

Eurovision winner 2017 Salvador Sobral has undergone a heart transplant operation, NTV reports referring to the Portuguese media RTP.

The operation was on December 8th. Doctors have assured that the transplant has been successful. Now the singer has to go through a long rehabilitation process.

Sobral was admitted to the resuscitation clinic at the end of September. Then the singer canceled all his concerts and announced that he was leaving the scene because of his heart problems.

At this year's Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev, Sobral performed the Portuguese song Amar Pelos Dois ("Love is for Two"), which was highly appreciated by both the jury and the audience.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Salvador Sabral, Eurovision, winner, heart, transplant
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria