Portugal's Eurovision Winner Salvador Sobral has Heart Transplant

Eurovision winner 2017 Salvador Sobral has undergone a heart transplant operation, NTV reports referring to the Portuguese media RTP.

The operation was on December 8th. Doctors have assured that the transplant has been successful. Now the singer has to go through a long rehabilitation process.

Sobral was admitted to the resuscitation clinic at the end of September. Then the singer canceled all his concerts and announced that he was leaving the scene because of his heart problems.

At this year's Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Kiev, Sobral performed the Portuguese song Amar Pelos Dois ("Love is for Two"), which was highly appreciated by both the jury and the audience.