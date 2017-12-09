Sofia Municipality will Fight the Polluted Air with an Operation to Collect Old Tires

Bulgaria: Sofia Municipality will Fight the Polluted Air with an Operation to Collect Old Tires

On Saturday and Sunday there will be an action for collecting old tires in the metropolitan area "Ovcha Kupel". The aim of the initiative is to reduce the possibility of this type of waste being disposed of, for example burn them for heading and in this way pollute the environment, announced Sofia Municipality.

Three temporary fixed points will be opened for the citizens at the following addresses:
"Ovcha Kupel" 1, the corner of 55 "President Lincoln" Boulevard and "Zelenika" Street - AutoCosmetic Center "Orange";

Autoparking - "Ovcha Kupel" 1, "President Lincoln" Blvd, opposite bl.431;

Pavilion - bc "Ovcha Kupel" 2, the junction of President Lincoln Blvd and Petar Dimkov Str.

About Suhodol, Gorna Banya, Mallo Buchino village and the old part of Ovcha Kupel has a mobile station as by phone: 0882- 271-218 you can submit information about the exact address from which tires need to be taken.

Tags: sofia, operation, old tires, air quality
